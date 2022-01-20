PM Modi Launches India-assisted Projects With Mauritius Counterpart; Hails Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday virtually inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in the island nation. The leaders jointly inaugurated the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius. The leaders also launched the Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects. At the event, PM Modi assured continuous assistance to Mauritius. PM Modi also mentioned the extension of the Metro Express Project and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing at the inauguration event, Prime Minister Modi spoke about extending the agreement on the $190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project, and stated, "I wish to recall the stellar contribution of late Anerood Jugnauth (former Mauritius President) to strengthen the India-Mauritius ties. We look forward to supporting the further extension of the metro, under the $190 million Line of Credit (LoC) extension today."

Recalling his 2015 visit to Mauritius, PM Modi said, "It was in Mauritius, during my 2015 visit, that I had outlined India’s maritime cooperation vision of SAGAR – ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’. I am glad that our bilateral cooperation, including in maritime security, has translated this vision into action."

Assuring India's continuous support to Mauritius, the PM added, "In the coming days, we will work on several important projects, such as the regional transplant unit, the forensic science laboratory, the national library and archives, the Mauritius police academy, and many others. India will always continue to stand by Mauritius."

Metro Express Project

Notably, the Phase-I of the rail transit system between India and Mauritius was inaugurated by PM Modi and Mauritius PM Jugnauth in 2019. The Light Rail Transit System Project is a milestone in the Indo-Mauritian relations, bringing huge economic advantages to both. In addition, the project also brought opportunities in engineering and technical skill development for the island country. The large-scale investment also demonstrated India's credible railway business overseas, said Rajeev Jyoti, Chief Executive of L&T, the construction company that bagged the contract from the Government of Mauritius. The first phase included the development of a 26km route to connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis with 19 stations. Two out of the 19 stations were said to be state-of-the-art. The alignment includes three major bus interchanges, making it a multi-modal urban transit solution.

