PM Modi Launches India-US Climate & Clean Energy Agenda 2030 At Biden's Leaders' Summit

Participating in the Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's efforts towards clean energy, energy efficiency and bio-diversity. Emphasizing the 'grave threat' of climate change, PM Modi called for a concrete action 'at a high speed, on a large scale and with a global scope.' The Prime Minister also announced the launch of an India-US Climate & Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership as he made his remarks on 'Our Collective Sprint to 2030'.

"As a climate responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. This can also help other developing countries in finance and technology. That is why President Biden and I are launching the India-US Climate & Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership. Together, we will help mobilize investments, demonstrate green technology and enable green collaboration," said PM Modi in his address to the global leaders.

For humanity to combat Climate Change, concrete action is needed.



We need such action at a high speed, on a large scale, and with a global scope.



US President invites 40 global leaders

The leaders invited for the summit represent the countries that are members of the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate and those vulnerable to climate change. Amongst the global dignitaries present in the virtual summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also present and made his remarks after PM Modi concluded. US President Joe Biden had invited 40 world leaders for the two-day virtual Summit to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

"Today, India's per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average. It is because of our lifestyle which is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices. So today, I want to emphasise the importance of lifestyle change in climate action. Sustainable lifestyles and important peeler of our economic strategy for the post COVID era," PM Modi added in his address.

"I recall the words of the great Indian monk Swami Vivekananda, he called on us to 'Arise, Awake and stop not until the goal is reached.' Let us make this decade of action against climate change," PM Modi concluded his address.

The 40 global leaders who have received the invite include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others. As per the US state department, the themes of the summit include mobilisation of public and private sector finance to drive the net-zero transition and to help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts.