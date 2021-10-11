Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Indian Space Sector 'Indian Space Association (ISpA)' and in his address, he asserted, 'there has never been such a decisive government in India as it is today'. The Prime Minister talked about the nation's space sector and added that his Government has given a new mantra which is cooperation between Government and startups 'because this is not the time of linear innovation for India'. (ISpA) is an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian Space sector. The virtual event was marked by the presence of prominent Indian Space sector officials including Kailasavadivoo Sivan.

PM Modi says the Government approach is based on pillars which includes freedom, and progress for the Space sector.

PM Modi says the Government approach is based on pillars which includes freedom, and progress for the Space sector.

Speaking at the launch of Indian Space Association.

Launching an attack on the previous Government, the Prime Minister added that 'earlier Space sector was synonymous with Govt' but now the current Government has changed it.

Launching an attack on the previous Government, the Prime Minister added that 'earlier Space sector was synonymous with Govt' but now the current Government has changed it.

Space sector a way for common people: PM Modi

"Our space sector is a big medium for the progress of 130 crore countrymen. For us, the space sector means better mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities for the common human! For us, the space sector means better speed from shipment to delivery for entrepreneurs," added the Prime Minister.

Clarifying the Government's intentions behind the space sector, PM Modi added that it has 'a clear policy regarding public sector enterprises and is opening most of these sectors to private enterprises where the government is not required'. He also cited the example of Air India while acknowledging that the decision taken showed the Centre's commitment and seriousness. In his concluding remarks, the PM urged that in the 21st century, India should ensure that space plays an important role in uniting the world, and connecting the world.

What is the ‘voice of Indian Space sector’ — ISpA?

The ISpA is expected to interact with all stakeholders in the Indian space sector, including the government and its agencies, in policy advocacy. Further, the government has also placed the responsibility of making India a prominent contributor to the world of space and technology on the new organisation. As per the government, the ISpA will help India to become self-reliant and technologically advanced, and a prominent player in the space arena. The launch of the ISpA is in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'