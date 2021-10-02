Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis on the Jal Jeevan Mission via video-conferencing on Saturday. Addressing the event, PM Modi stated that the mission was not only a movement to make water accessible to the people, but a big movement of decentralization that was largely village-driven. On the occasion of the 2-year anniversary of the initiative, PM Modi also released the e-booklet 'Jal Jeevan Mission Ke 2 Years' and launched the Jal Jeevan Mission and Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh mobile applications.

Remembering late Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary PM Modi said, "The villages of India resided in the hearts of both the great personalities- revered Bapu and Lal Bahadur Shastri. I am happy that on this day people from lakhs of villages across the country are doing water life dialogue in the form of Gram Sabhas. Such an unprecedented and nationwide mission can be made successful with this enthusiasm, energy."

Village and women-driven movement: PM Modi

Talking about the success of the mission which focused on making portable water accessible to every citizen of India, PM Modi shared how the movement had been women-driven. "I am happy that on this day, people from lakhs of villages across the country are conducting Jal Jeevan Samvad through 'Gram Sabhas'. Jal Jeevan Mission is not only to make water accessible to the people. It's also a big movement of decentralization," he said.

"This is a village-driven and women-driven movement. Its main base is mass movement & public participation," he added.

Talking about the Jal Jeevan Mission app, PM Modi stated that all the information related to this campaign will be available at one place from now onwards. "The people of the village will also be able to keep a close watch on the purity of their water here. We all have a pleasant feeling that the countrymen have worked tirelessly and given their support to make Bapu's dreams come true," he said.

Almost 2 lakh villages have started waste management system & 40,000 gram panchayats decided to ban single-use plastic. The sale of Khadi and handicrafts have increased manifold. Today, the country is moving forward under Aatmanirbhar program: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/wDlkqvO9sH — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024. It is designed especially for rural women and girls who had to otherwise walk for miles to fetch water for their households.