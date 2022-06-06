PM Modi Launches 'Jan Samarth Portal'; Asserts 'people-centric Govt Has Made India Grow'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a Finance Ministry event in Delhi. He launched the Jan Samarth Portal, the national portal for credit-linked government schemes.

The Jan Samarth Portal was launched during the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. While addressing the media, PM Modi said that India has moved forward with people-centric governance in the 21st century.

While addressing the Finance Ministry event in Delhi, PM Modi said, “New coins dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have been launched. They will constantly remind people of the goals of Amrit Kaal & inspire them to contribute to the nation's development.”

Speaking at the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ organised by the Finance Ministry and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, PM Modi said, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just a celebration of 75 years. It is a moment to celebrate, fulfill, pump new vigour into the dreams for an independent India seen by the leaders of India's freedom and go ahead with new resolutions.”

Talking about developments done by BJP in the last eight years, PM Modi said, “India has taken new steps every day and tried to do new work in the last eight years. We increased public participation in the nation during this, sped up the development of the nation, and empowered the poor. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave an opportunity to the poor to live a life of dignity.”

Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi said, “Nation has suffered a lot due to the previous govt-centric governance. Today, India in the 21st century has moved forward with people-centric governance. It's the public that sent us here to serve them. That's why it's our highest priority that we ourselves reach the public.”

“There was a time when policies and decisions in the country were govt-centric. It means that after a scheme started, it was the responsibility of the people to reach the govt to avail benefits. In such an arrangement, the responsibility of the govt & administration used to decease,” PM Modi added.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes. It is a first-of-its-kind platform that directly connects beneficiaries to lenders. The main purpose of the portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.