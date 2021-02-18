PM Modi Launches Mahabahu Brahmaputra; Terms It A Step Towards 'Aatmanirbhar Assam'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mahabahu Brahmaputra initiative and also laid the foundation stone of one bridge and performed the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) of another bridge in Assam via video conferencing on Thursday. The launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra, which aims to improve connectivity in the eastern states, was marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati, and Dhubri-Hatsingimari.

PM Modi launches Mahabahu Brahmaputra

Foundation stone of Inland Water Transport Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business is also part of the initiative. This programme is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and it also includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak.

Besides this, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 4-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra between Dhubri (on North Bank) and Phulbari (on South Bank). This proposed 4-lane bridge will be on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor) and will end at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. This bridge will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.

PM Modi said, "The distance between Assam and Meghalaya is around 250 km by road. However, after this bridge would be built, it will be reduced to 19-20 km. Not only this, but this bridge will also prove to be very important for the international movement of traffic to other nations."

This bridge will be built with a total cost of approx ₹4,997 crores and it will meet the long-standing demand of the people of Assam and Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. PM Narendra Modi also performed Bhumi Pujan for a two-lane bridge on the Brahmaputra between Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and Jorhat. The bridge will be located on NH-715K and will connect Neematighat (on Jorhat side) and Kamalabari (on Majuli side).

The construction of the bridge has been a long-standing demand of the people of Majuli who, for generations, have been dependent on the ferry services to connect with the rest of Assam. Today's event is in continuation with the BJP-led state government’s recent announcements ahead of the assembly polls in Assam due in April-March.

