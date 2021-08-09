PM Modi Launches National Edible Oil Mission To Make India 'Aatmanirbhar' In Edible Oils

While addressing a virtual event on PM-Kisan Scheme on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a mission to make India self-sufficient and reliable in edible oils. He announced the launch of the National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to make the country independent from exports.

He stressed reducing the import of edible oil in the coming time and wants to develop a fine ecosystem in the country to expand the production of cooking oils, including Palm oil. During the event, he said that the central government would invest over Rs. 11000 crore in the edible oil ecosystem. He exhorted that, just as the country has retained independence from export for staple grains like rice, wheat and sugar, this is the time when we should look ahead to become self-sufficient or Aatmanirbhar in the production of cooking oil to avoid massive imports. He appreciated the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Food cooperation, which is working towards reducing imports.

Prime Minister ensured that the farmers would get all the facilities and required equipment from the government to promote farming to produce edible oil. He urged that the farmers will receive quality seeds, and technical help will be made available to them to produce Palm oil.

This comes after edible oil prices surged sky high during the last few months in the country. The central government was cornered by the opposition several times on the rise in the cooking oil prices. At present, India is dependent on importers to meet the domestic need of the country. It is to be noted here that India is dependent on edible oil imports to meet domestic demand. Out of the total imports, palm oil constitutes about 55 per cent. Prime Minister emphasised that his government wants to allocate thousands of crores to farmers, which is currently being allocated to import the oil. He added north-eastern states and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands could be promoted for palm farming.

PM Modi Releases 9th PM Kisan Instalment of Rs.19.5 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 9th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the event where the Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries and farmers from the entire country. In conversation with PM Modi, the farmers talked about their work, cultivation and how the Government scheme has helped them generate better income.

The current financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 19,500 crore. These funds will be transferred to more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families. While addressing the nation, PM Modi talked about enhancing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through farming activities.

Image Credit: PTI

(With PTI Inputs)