PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 5,500 Cr In Rajasthan With CM Ashok Gehlot On Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, May 10, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores in Nathdwara, Rajasthan while sharing the stage with Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra welcomed the Prime Minister in Nathdwara.

Addressing the gathering in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, PM Modi said, "The Government of India believes in the mantra of development of the country, development of the state. Rajasthan is one of the largest states of the country, Rajasthan is the bearer of India's bravery, India's heritage, India's culture. The more Rajasthan develops, India's development will accelerate."

'Some people see things through the lens of votes', PM Modi calls out the naysayers

"People full of negativity neither have foresight nor are they able to rise above political selfishness. They only like to create controversy. You might have heard some people say 'Ki Aata pehle ya Data pehle' but history is witness that along with basic facilities, modern infrastructure is also necessary for fast-paced development," said PM Modi while calling out the naysayers.

He asserted that some people see things through the lens of votes only whereas BJP makes policies for development not for votes. "Today, unprecedented investment is being made on all types of infrastructure in the country, work is going on at an unprecedented pace, be it railways, highways, or airports, the Government of India is investing thousands of crores of rupees in every sector. In this year's budget also, the Government of India has decided to invest Rs 10 lakh crore," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, the Prime Minister will also visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road. He will lay the foundation stone of a Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home, and the extension of the Nursing College.

The Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital will be set up on Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region.