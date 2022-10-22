PM Modi Launches 'Rozgar Mela', Gives Appointment Letters To 75,000 People In First Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 22, launched the "Rozgar Mela"-- a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel through video conferencing and handed over appointment letters to 75,000 newly inducted appointees in the first phase of the drive.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela event, PM Modi said, "Today there is an important opportunity for the youth power of India, in the last 8 years, the campaign of employment and self-employment in the country, which is going on, today another link is being added to it, this link is of employment fair... Today the central government is giving appointment letters to 75, 000 youth. In the last 8 years, appointment letters have already been given to lakhs of youth."

"In coming months, the Indian government will hand over lakhs of appointment letters in a similar way... I am happy that NDA governments in states, BJP-ruled states and central-governed territories will organise 'rozgar mela'. Soon, Jammu & Kashmir, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu, and Andaman Nicobar too will give appointment letters to thousands of youths," PM Modi said. He congratulated those who got the appointment letters.

'Change has come in last 7-8 years in govt machinery': PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the new appointees are joining the government at a time when the country has entered into Amritkaal. "For the fulfilment of the resolve of a developed India, we are walking on the path of self-reliant India. In this, our innovators, entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs, farmers, services and manufacturing associates have a big role to play," Modi said.

"Fulfiling the process in a few months, giving the appointment letters, shows the change in the past 7-8 years in the government machinery. Recalling the situation before his government he said, “It took many months even to do a small government-related work.”

The Prime Minister said that dust used to settle on the files. “But situations are changing now…Today, if there has been so much promptness, and so much efficiency in the departments of the central government, 7-8 years of hard work is behind it. Karma yogis have great resolve," he added.

"Today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Within 7-8 years we have jumped from number 10 to number 5. This is possible because, in the last 8 years, we have removed those shortcomings of the country's economy, which used to create obstacles," PM Modi said.

'India becoming a global hub in many sectors'

Speaking about the startup culture and his government's initiative regarding this, PM said, "The Startup India campaign has established the potential of the youth of the country all over the world. Till 2014, when there were only a few hundred startups in the country, Today this number exceeded 80,000."

"India is becoming self-reliant in many ways. India is moving from an importer to an exporter role. India is moving towards becoming a global hub in many sectors," he said.

On the new employment opportunity being created, Modi said, "Today, from vehicles to metro coaches, train coaches, defence equipment, exports are growing rapidly in many sectors. This is happening only because factories are increasing in India and at the same time the number of workers is increasing."

Rozgar Mela

According to a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens. "As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement added.