PM Modi Launches Sansad TV Along With VP Venkaiah Naidu & Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

On the occasion of International Day of Democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla jointly launched the Sansad TV at the Main Committee Room of the Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday. Sansad TV has been launched after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels. The 24-hour channel, through its content, will showcase the democratic ethos and the functioning of democratic institutions of Indian aiming to target national and international audiences. The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February 2021, and retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor was appointed as its CEO in March.

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India, and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature.

New chapter in the story of Indian democracy: PM Modi

Addressing the event, PM Modi lauded the transformation of the channel in accordance with rapidly changing times. He termed the launch of Sansad TV a new chapter in the story of Indian democracy as the country is getting a medium of communication and dialogue which will become a new voice of the nation’s democracy and people’s representative.

The Prime Minister said that when the Parliament is in session, debates are held on diverse subjects, so there is so much for the youth to learn. Members of Parliament also get inspiration for better conduct, better debate inside the Parliament when the country watches them, he added. PM Modi also noted that from these programs, our youth will get to learn a lot about our democratic institutions, their functioning as well as civic duties.

'Disruptive noise shouldn't drown voice of people': VP Naidu

Addressing the event, Vice President Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman stressed the need to have meaningful debates echoing people's aspirations in the Parliament and legislatures. He said loud disruptive noise should not drown the voice of citizens.

"Debates should amplify concerns, clarify doubts, and deepen shared understanding. Debates in legislatures throw up solutions to problems but disruptions only dissipate collective energies and delay the task of building a new India," Naidu pointed out.

He said a single channel for Parliament has become a reality after careful consideration of the recommendations of a committee set up in November 2019. LSTV has been functioning for 15 years and RSTV for 10 years, providing live coverage of the proceedings of respective Houses as well as other informative programs to the people. The new combined channel is expected to bring in synergy and economies of scale, the VP said.

Image: Twitter