PM Modi Launches Six Customised COVID-19 Crash Course Programme For Frontline Workers

Amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched six customized crash course programme for frontline workers. The crash course programmes were launched under the Skill India campaign via video conferencing. During his address, Prime Minister Modi revealed that efforts are being made to train and prepare one lakh frontline workers. PM Modi informed that the same will be done in a time frame of 2-3 months so that frontline workers can be available for work. The Covid crash course was launched for healthcare workers from 111 training centres in 26 states.

PM Modi launches COVID crash course

"This pandemic has tested the limits of all countries of the world. All societies and people and have also alerted us. Therefore we have to strengthen our preparedness. A skilled manpower pool is necessary and people should join it. One lakh youths are to be trained and it will be done in 2-3 months so they can be available for work quickly and will reduce the burden on the system," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches six customized crash course programme for #COVID19 frontline workers under Skill India via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/NozRn6iPKm — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

We are working towards preparing 1 lakh frontline workers in the country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/z3j0IAhfu2 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2021

He further informed that the crash course has been designed by top experts. PM Modi informed that six new customised courses will be launched on Friday. The crash courses will train youth for nursing, home care, critical care, sample collection, medical collection and medical technician and training of equipment. PM Modi exuded confidence that this will boost the frontline force against COVID-19 while simultaneously creating employment opportunities.

"This will ensure new skills along with the already existing skills. It will ensure upskilling. Skill, Reskill and Upskill is very important and the COVID-19 pandemic has proved it," PM Modi said. "As per changing needs, upskilling is required and the way technology has penetrated everywhere, it has now become even more necessary," he added

The Prime Minister emphasised on the Skill India mission and asserted that the initiative has been instrumental in making sure that every year lakhs of youths are trained as per the demand. Modi also added that the initiative has been helpful during India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that new AIIMS, new medical colleges and new nursing colleges have been constructed in the last 7 years

"Skill Development Ministry has played an important role in skill development and the work is being done at a faster pace," he added

Highlighting the efforts of ASHA, ANM, Anganwadi and village health workers, Modi acknowledged that they have played a huge role in successfully running the vaccination campaign in remote, hilly and tribal areas thereby preventing the spread of infection in villages.

Centralised vaccination from June 21

In a key point during his address, the Prime Minister stated that centralised vaccination will commence from June 21. During the centralised vaccination, people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as for people above 45 years of age.