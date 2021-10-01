PM Modi Launches Swachh Bharat Mission; Ensures Water, Sewer Line Connections For All

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government will ensure that every household in the country gets water and sewer line connections. He also said that the increase in sewage water treatment will help in keeping the country's rivers clean. PM Modi spoke at the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and said, “We need to ensure 100% urban families receive water connections and sewer line connections. Once sewage water treatment increases in our country, it will help in keeping our rivers cleaner."

PM Modi asserted that the current government is determined to invest heavily in cleanliness and waste management. He said, “If we look at seven years before 2014, only Rs 1.25 lakh crore was allotted for urban development. Under our government, we have allotted nearly Rs 4 lakh crore for urban development. This investment has been done on cleanliness, waste management and new sewage treatment plants." The Prime Minister further added that the country must adopt modern technology to continue development in cities.

PM Modi also talked about the National Automobile Scrappage Policy and said this new scrapping policy gives further strength to the waste management campaign. He said, “This policy will also play a big role in reducing pollution from the cities of the country. Its principle is - Reuse, Recycle and Recovery. The government has also laid great emphasis on the use of waste in the construction of roads." Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

'Street vendors and hawkers are an important part of any city'

Announcing a new scheme for street vendors, the Prime Minister said that the street vendors and hawkers are an important part of any city and the Svanidhi Yojana will be a ray of hope for them. With the scheme, 46 street vendors have availed benefits under the Svanidhi scheme and 25 lakh people have received 2.5 thousand crore rupees. The Prime Minister said, “Our street vendors are now doing digital transactions and are paying back their loans on time. In a very short time, these vendors have already done over 7 crore digital transactions!" He further added, "Two major states in India - Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - have provided maximum loans to street vendors. States should compete in this regard as well, further helping street vendors in their respective regions. It will further empower our urban poor."

