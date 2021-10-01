Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. With PM Modi, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present at the event who praised the Prime Minister for transferring this project into a 'Jan Andolan'. The upgraded Amrut Mission is designed to make all our cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'.

PM Modi took a dig at opposition by comparing the earlier situation with the current time in lines of development for cities under Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs.

"Previously could not even go out or work because no public washrooms, our daughters were forced to quit studying due to no toilets in schools. Earlier, the waste products used to lie around on streets and lanes but now not only the waste materials are taken from home but we have also worked on waste segregation. Now we are seeing separate dustbins for wet and dry wastes at households. People are not only keeping their areas clean but if they find dirt anywhere hen they are reporting it on Swachhata application and enlightening others," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's address:

The aim of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is to make cities garbage-free. With this 2nd phase, we also aim sewage & safety management, making cities water-secure: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0





Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry budget before 2014 Vs now

Further speaking on the development process taken up by the current Union Government, PM Modi mentioned that seven years before 2014 the budget used to be only one lakh twenty-five thousand and today when the NDA Government has completed seven years the budget is four lakh crores.

Today India is processing about 1 lakh tonnes of waste every day. When we started the campaign in 2014, less than 20% of the waste was being processed. Today we are processing about 70% of daily waste. Now we have to take it to 100%: PM Modi

PM Modi promises to remove 'garbage mountains in cities'

While speaking on garbage removal development, the Prime Minister added that 'One such garbage mountain has been in Delhi for long, it's also waiting to be removed'.

The garbage mountains in cities will be processed and removed completely as part of Swachta second phase. One such garbage mountain has been in Delhi for long, it's also waiting to be removed...: PM Modi at the launch of Swachch Bharat 2.0

What is Amrut Mission 2.0?

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions to make all cities 'Garbage Free' and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, secure all urban local bodies as Open Defecation Free + (ODF+) and those with a population of less than 1 lakh as ODF++, thereby fulfilling the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas. The Mission will concentrate on source segregation of solid waste, utilizing the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management. The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore.