PM Modi Launches Ujjwala 2.0 Scheme in Uttar Pradesh; Interacts With Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, launched the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) through video conferencing. The launch of the Ujjwala 2.0 kicked off as PM Modi handed over liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections at Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. The Prime Minister was also joined by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0 scheme

Addressing the people, PM Modi congratulated the woman beneficiaries and remarked that they are getting free gas connections and gas stoves. He said that the Ujjwala Yojayana started from Uttar Pradesh. In addition, he also stated that some issues like homes, electricity, water, toilets, gas, roads, hospitals, and schools could have been resolved many years ago.

The Prime Minister asserted that in the course of the last six to seven years, work has been carried on a mission mode. He further asserted that the Ujjwala Scheme has been provided in order to determine the health, convenience and empowerment of women. "Ujjwala Yojana has given great emphasis to this resolve of health, convenience and empowerment of sisters," said PM Modi

"In the first phase of the scheme, 8 crore poor, dalits, deprived, backward, tribal families were given free gas connections," he added

Speaking about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Modi asserted that due to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, proper houses for more than 2 crore poor families have been built. He informed that most of the ownership rights belong to women. "We built thousands of km of rural roads, then through Saubhagya Yojana, gave electricity connections to about 3 crore poor families," he added

PM Modi also stated that due to the Swachh Bharat Mission, crores of toilets have been constructed. In addition, the Prime Minister remarked how the government gave free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs for over 50 crore beneficiaries. As for the Matru Vandana Scheme, PM Modi asserted that thousands of rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of pregnant women for nutrition. "Crores of bank accounts for women were opened up as a part of the Jan Dhan Yojana. During COVID-19, the government has ensured over Rs 30,000 crore rupees in these bank accounts," said PM Modi

Lauding the Ujjwala Scheme, PM Modi stated that free gas cylinders were given to poor people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about LPG distribution centres, PM Modi remarked that Uttar Pradesh itself has more than four thousand centers. The Prime Minister has also claimed the development ensured job creation for youth. "The gas connections provided in the last seven years have increased," he added. PM Modi also spoke about the ease of acquiring a gas connection and stated that beneficiaries can submit a declaration and acquire a new gas connection. The government is aiming to distribute gas through pipelines instead of cylinders, he added.