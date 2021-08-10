PM Modi Launches Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: Know Its Benefits, Criteria To Apply & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 10, launched Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana -PMUY) through video conference. Many others including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present at the event. Through this launch, he handed over liquified petroleum gas (LPG) connections at Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

He also spoke on other schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Matru Vandana Scheme.

Read on to know more about Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (Ujjwala 2.0)

What is Ujjwala 2.0 scheme

Earlier, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched in 2016 and aimed to provide LPG connections to almost 5 crore women belonging to below poverty line (BPL) households. Later, it was expanded in April 2018 to include other women beneficiaries from seven more categories including SC/ST/PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, and Islands. Also, the target was changed from 5 crores to 8 crores LPG connections which was achieved in August 2019.

The central government has launched the Ujjwala 2.0 as per the Union Budget of the financial year 2021-22. According to the Modi government, Ujjwala 2.0 will distribute 1 crore gas connection to the beneficiaries. Earlier Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this announcement as a part of the annual budget.

Benefits of Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 scheme

As per the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide many benefits including free LPG connections, a free cylinder refill, and a gas stove. Earlier, the beneficiaries were only given deposit-free LPG connections.

How to apply for Ujjwala 2.0 scheme?

Applying for Ujjwala 2.0 is not a big issue. With minimal paperwork, anyone can enrol for PM Ujjwala scheme 2.0. Some of the criteria for applying for the scheme are as follows:

The applicant must be a woman and she should be above 18 years old.

The woman must belong to a BPL family and should have a BPL card and a ration card.

Any family member from the woman's family should not have an LPG connection in their name.

Furthermore, applicants may fill up their applications through both online and offline modes.

(Image: Twitter)