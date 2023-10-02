PM Modi Launches Various Development Projects Worth Over Rs 7,000 Cr In Chittorgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan and where he also dedicated the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline to promote a gas-based economy.

While launching the projects, he said, "Today in Chittorgarh, the projects worth Rs 7,000 crores have been inaugurated. To strengthen the Gas-based economy, a gas pipeline network is being installed in the country...Industries will be expanded due to this and it will also provide employment opportunities."

Prime Minister dedicated a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crores.

'Rajasthan on top priority for Centre', says PM Modi

He stressed on the development of the state and said that Rajasthan is the top priority of the Union government.

Prime Minister Modi said, "The development of Rajasthan is the biggest priority for the Central government."

As per an official statement, the project would help in facilitating the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Also, the foundation stone for constructing and widening the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lanes to four lanes in Sawai Madhopur was laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams.

PM Modi dedicated Railway projects

The railway projects that have been dedicated to the nation include the doubling of the Chittorgarh - Neemuch Railway line and the Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line.

About Rs 650 crores have been invested in these railway projects with a vision strengthen rail infrastructure in the region.

PM Modi also launched tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya.

