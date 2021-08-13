Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Vehicle Scrapping Policy on Friday. The new policy is introduced to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. The PM said that the new policy is an important milestone in India's journey towards development and urged the youth and start-ups to join this initiative. He was addressing a virtual conference of the Investor Summit from Gujarat.

PM Modi tweeted, "The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India's development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth and start-ups to join this programme.” He further continued and said that the vehicle scrapping will be significant to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles from the environment.

The tweet added, "Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy and bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible." The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an eco-friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

More about the Summit

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the Gujarat Investor Summit is being organised to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy. The Virtual Summit is being organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the government of Gujarat. The government is hosting potential investors, industry experts, and concerned central and state government ministries at the summit.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways, was also present at the event that was addressed by PM Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. In March this year, Gadkari announced the Vehicle Scrapping Policy in the Lok Sabha. He said that older vehicles can pollute the environment 10 to 12 times more than new ones and they also pose a greater risk to road safety.

(With ANI inputs)

