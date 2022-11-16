PM Modi Lays Bare Agenda For Next Year As G20 Presidency Is Handed Over To India In Bali

After Indonesia President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 Presidency to India in Bali on Wednesday, PM Modi outlined the agenda for the forum. Addressing the forum, the PM affirmed that this was a matter of pride for every Indian and invited all the member nations to experience India's diversity and culture. India will formally assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1. On this occasion, the PM stressed that women-led development shall continue to be the focus during the country's G20 Presidency over the next year.

PM Modi observed, "India and Bali have a very ancient connection. India is taking up the presidency of G20 at a juncture when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, financial crisis, increased prices of foodgrains and energy and the long-term consequences of the pandemic. At such a time, the world looks at G20 with hope. I want to give an assurance that India's G20 Presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. In the next one year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover for new ideas and to give impetus to collective action."

He elaborated, "The desire for ownership of natural resources is giving rise to conflict and has become the main reason for environmental degradation. Trusteeship is the only solution for the secure future of the planet. In this, LIFE i.e lifestyle for environment campaign can play a huge role. Its aim is to make a sustainable lifestyle a people's movement. It is necessary that the fruits of development reach everyone. We have to reach the benefits of development to humankind. The world's progress is not possible without the participation of women. We have to keep women-led development a priority in the G20 agenda."

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo hands over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit.



India will officially assume G20 Presidency from 1st December. pic.twitter.com/T4WofMWGbo — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

PM Modi unveils G20 logo

On November 8, PM Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India's presidency of the G20. India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme-- 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future'. Moreover, it reflects India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. Dwelling on the logo's design, PM Modi explained, "The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms".