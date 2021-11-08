PM Modi Wants Pandharpur Among Cleanliest Pilgrim Sites; Lays Foundation For Road Projects

In a bid to boost connectivity for Maharashtra pilgrims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of four-laning of key sections of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in Pandharpur via video conferencing. PM Modi said dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' will be constructed on both sides of roads.

PM Modi said that the construction of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in five phases and the construction of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be completed in three phases.

"Two days ago, by the grace of God, I got an opportunity to serve the renovated samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and today Lord Vitthal added me to all of you at his regular abode at Pandharpur. What can be more blissful than this, the privilege of realizing God's grace," PM Modi said.

PM Modi asks three things as blessings from Varkari brothers and sisters

Firstly, he said shady trees must be planed every few metres on both sides of walks on the Pandharpur highway.

Secondly, he said that there should be arrangements for drinking water every few metres on the walkway.

The third thing asked for is Pandharpur should be among the cleanest pilgrimage sites in India.

Shankaracharya Ji has said that Pandjharpur is the Mahayoga land where Lord Vitthal is in the real form of bliss, PM Modi said. "That is why Pandharpur is the direct form of joy and today, the joy of service is also being added to it," he added.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the nearly 225 km long national highway which connects to Pandharpur. Around Rs 1,200 crore has been spent on its construction. "These highways will serve the devotees of Lord Vitthal as well as become a path for the development of this entire virtuous area," he said.

"Service to Pandharpur is for me the service of Shri Narayan Hari. This is the land where the Lord resides even today for the sake of the devotees. This is the land about which Sant Namdev Ji Maharaj has said that Pandharpur is there since the world was not even created," PM Modi said.

Union Road Transport and highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were present during the ceremony.