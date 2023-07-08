PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Infra Development Projects At Warangal During Telangana Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stones for several infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal during his Telangana visit.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said Modi has given highest priority to infrastructure development in the country.

He further said Rs 1.10 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects so far either completed or ongoing or started in Telangana.

“I am confident that by the end of 2024, Telangana will have projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the state,” the Union Minister said.

The projects for which foundation stone was laid include a railway wagon manufacturing unit to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore.

The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced wagon manufacturing capacity. It will help in employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas, an official release had said.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at the famous Goddess Bhadrakali temple in historic Warangal, the capital of Kakatiya kingdom.