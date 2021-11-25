PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Noida International Airport At UP's Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The airport which is the second international to come up in the Delhi NCR region will help in decongesting India's busiest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Wednesday, PM Modi took to Twitter and spoke about the project for which the foundation stone was laid on Thursday, November 25. Earlier in the day, he reached Jewar and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, and several other leaders. He also reviewed the model of the Jewar International Airport which has been designed after the Zurich International Airport located in Switzerland.

Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

Apart from that, thousands of people including men, women, and children reached Jewar amid tight security at the event venue.

Noida International Airport

Built at a cost of more than 10,050 crores in its first phase, the Noida International Airport will be built across more than 1300 hectares of land and will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers every year airport in its first phase. The airport, which is scheduled to be completed by 2024, will be the second International airport to come up in Delhi-NCR and will further help in decongesting the Indira Gandhi International airport.

Meanwhile, the cargo terminal airport will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes which can be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes and it will help in facilitating the movement of industrial products and in industrial growth in adjoining regions.

While the total cost of the project stands at Rs 29,560 crore, it is said to be completed in four phases and will further handle around 70 million passengers per annum after its completion.

Speaking about the connectivity of the airport, it will connect Noida and Delhi through hassle-free metro services followed by the nearby roads and highways including the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and others.

Image: Twitter/PTI