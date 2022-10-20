PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth ₹3,580 Cr In Junagadh; Recalls Tough Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth around Rs 3,580 crore in Gujarat's Junagadh on October 19. The projects include the revamp of coastal highways supported by the construction of partially completed road stretches, two water supply projects and the setting up of a godown complex for storage of Agri products. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the holistic development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur and sewage, water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour. At Gir Somnath, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of two projects, including the development of a fishing port at Madhwad.

The Prime Minister recalled the tough times of drought and migration from the region and lashed out at the past governments, who PM Modi said considered the seas as a burden and fresh air as poison. “The same seas that were considered as adversity are now reaping the benefits of our efforts,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the farmers of Junagadh for promoting natural farming with full dedication. The Prime Minister also highlighted that the taste of Kesar Mangoes grown in Gujarat is reaching every part of the world.

Benefits of Kisan credit card scheme

The Prime Minister recalled that, as Chief Minister, he had launched the Sagar Khedu scheme for the welfare, security, amenities and infrastructure for the fishermen community. Due to these efforts, fish export from the state increased seven times.

The farmers, animal husbandry workers and Sagar Khedu fishermen were connected with the Kisan credit card for the very first time, said PM Modi. “As a result, 3.5 crore beneficiaries are availing of its services,” he added. The interest will be waived off for the loan borrowers who will repay their loans on time. PM Modi also informed about the development initiatives undertaken specifically for the coastal areas. “Apart from Junagadh, the new Coastal Highway is going to pass through many districts of Porbandar, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Morbi to Central and South Gujarat which will strengthen the connectivity of the entire coastline of Gujarat,” PM Modi stated and he also touched upon the benefits of the Sagar Mala scheme, which not only entails constructing seaports, but doing port-led development.

Development initiatives targeted for women

Taking a dig at the past governments who would celebrate only by setting up of a few hand waterpumps, PM Modi said, “Today your son is delivering piped water to every household.” He further averred that the houses which are given under the PM housing scheme are on the name of the family’s woman. “Most of the houses that our government is giving under the PM Awas Yojana are in the name of women,” the Prime Minister further said and added, “today our government is giving wide expansion to women entrepreneurship in village-village through self-help groups. More than 8 crore sisters across the country are associated with self-help groups, of which lakhs are from Gujarat. Similarly, many sisters have become entrepreneurs for the first time under the Mudra Yojana.''

Image: PM's official website