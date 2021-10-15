PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Surat Boys' Hostel; 'This Will Give New Way To Youth'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Surat Boys' Hostel via video conferencing. Speaking at the event, PM Modi called for unity and keeping 'caste and creed' aside. The Prime Minister also talked about the reduced dropout rate of girl students with an increase in washroom facilities. As per the updates provided by PM Modi, the hostel construction of both phases will be completed by 2024.

While talking about the power of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' PM Modi said,

"I have learned from Gujarat what is the power of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Once upon a time, there was a lack of good schools in Gujarat, there was a shortage of teachers for good education. By taking blessings of Umiya Mata, after visiting Khodal Dham, I connected people with me to solve this problem."

PM Modi praises CM Bhupendra Patel, Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj's efforts

Hailing Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, PM Modi said it is a matter of great pride for everyone that the Chief Minister is such a leader who is also knowledgeable in technology and is equally connected to the ground. "His experience of working at different levels is going to be very useful in the development of Gujarat," added PM.

As Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj took the initiative to build Boys' Hostel Phase-1 in Surat, the Prime Minister hailed their efforts and added that this will give a new direction to the youth & help them fulfil their dreams. Acknowledging the difficult time that India faced during COVID-19, Narendra Modi cited the world body (International Monetary Fund) and said India is again going to become the fastest-growing economy in the world.

PM Modi on New Education Policy,

"In the new National Education Policy, the option of teaching professional courses in the local language has also been given. Now studies are not limited to degrees, but studies are being linked with skills. The country is now connecting its traditional skills with modern possibilities," added the Prime Minister.

At the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 built by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat. https://t.co/QZGMEofD6C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)