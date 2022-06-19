Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi. Having arrived at the transit corridor ahead of its inauguration, PM Modi was seen picking up litter from the area.

PM Modi dedicated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project to the nation on Sunday morning. Ahead of this, PM Modi took a stroll at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under the project. During his walk, the PM was seen picking up litter from the area. In a video shared online, PM Modi was seen picking plastic wrappers and a plastic bottle lying unattended in the area, leading the Swachh Bharat Mission by example.

Meanwhile, speaking at the launch event, PM Modi hit out at the Opposition and said that it was ‘unfortunate’ that Pragati Maidan lacked development earlier. Launching the project, the Prime Minister also said that the Centre was focused on modernisation-infused connectivity in the national capital and was planning development while being ‘environment conscious’.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project and addressed the gathering on the occasion. It is pertinent to note that the Integrated Transit Corridor project is an integral part of the Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project. The Centre has entirely funded the Rs 920 crore Integrated Transit Corridor project.

According to a press release by the PMO, the corridor is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and to further facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes held at the convention centre, which is presently under development at Pragati Maidan.

"The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost for commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure,” the release said.

Ring Road and India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan are connected by the main tunnel. It has been learnt that the six-lane divided tunnel serves multiple purposes including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan. The tunnel is expected to take more than half of the traffic load off Bhairon Marg and is touted to serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity.

