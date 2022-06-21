IN PICS: PM Modi Marks Yoga Day 2022 From Heritage City Mysuru; Performs Yoga With Nation

Quick links:
PM Narendra Modi led India in celebrating the 8th International Celebration of Yoga Day 2022 from Mysuru
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi were also seen at the event
"Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society," said PM Modi.
The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world on June 21 annually since 2015 to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.