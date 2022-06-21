Last Updated:

IN PICS: PM Modi Marks Yoga Day 2022 From Heritage City Mysuru; Performs Yoga With Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India in celebrating the 8th International Celebration of Yoga Day 2022 from Karnataka's Mysuru Palace. Check out the pictures.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Yoga Day 2022
1/7
Image: ANI

PM Narendra Modi led India in celebrating the 8th International Celebration of Yoga Day 2022 from Mysuru

Yoga Day 2022
2/7
Image: ANI

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi were also seen at the event

Yoga Day 2022
3/7
Image: ANI

He stressed the importance of Yoga while leading the mega 'Yoga for Humanity' event in Mysuru.

 

 

Yoga Day 2022
4/7
Image: ANI

"Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society," said PM Modi. 

Yoga Day 2022
5/7
Image: ANI

"Yoga Makes Us Conscious, Competent & Compassionate," PM Modi stated during the event. 

Yoga Day 2022
6/7
Image: ANI

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world on June 21 annually since 2015 to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga.

Yoga Day 2022
7/7
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen performing Yogasanas with everyone at Mysuru Palace. 

