PM Modi Leaves Behind Biden, Boris Johnson, Gets Highest Approval Rating Among 13 Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday topped the approval rating chart of world leaders as per a survey conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence. As per the survey conducted, the Prime Minister of India is the most approved of 13 of the world leaders, which include heavyweights like President of the United States Joe Biden, United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson among others.

PM Narendra Modi most approved among 13 global leaders

According to the data published by the global enterprise, PM Narendra Modi was the most approved with 70 per cent approvals, followed by Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 64 per cent and 63 per cent approvals respectively.

Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, stood at number 4 with 52 per cent approval. With 48 per cent approval each, the 5th and 6th spots were taken by United States President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, was on 7th with 45 per cent approval while United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, lagging 4 per cent behind at 41, was on the 8th. Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, featured on the list at number 9 with 39 per cent approval, and the 10th was Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea with 38 per cent approval.

The last three spots on the list were acquired by Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga with 35 per cent, 34 per cent, and 25 per cent respectively.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb



Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 63%

Merkel: 52%

Biden: 48%

Morrison: 48%

Trudeau: 45%

Johnson: 41%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon: 38%

Sánchez: 35%

Macron: 34%

Suga: 25%



*Updated 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021

According to Morning Consult, they conduct more than 11,000 daily interviews globally about leadership approval. Daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between (+/-) 1-3 per cent.