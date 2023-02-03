PM Modi Leaves Biden, Sunak Behind, Gets Highest Approval Rating Among 22 Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 3, topped the approval rating chart of world leaders as per a recently conducted survey. Carried on by business intelligence company Morning Consult between January 26- 31, the survey showed the Indian Prime Minister ranked 1, in the chart that featured 22 world leaders, including United Kingdom's PM Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden, President of the United States.

With a 78 per cent approval rate, the Indian PM was Number 1, followed by Mexico's President Lopez Obrador and Anthony Albanese, the PM of Australia with an approval rating of 68 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is at number four on the chart with a rating of 52 percent. Brazilian President Lula de Silva stands at number five, with an approval rating of 50 percent. US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were at the sixth and seventh spots with a common rating of 40%.

Here's the full list :-

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults



Modi: 78%

López Obrador: 68%

Albanese: 58%

Meloni: 52%

Lula da Silva: 50%

Biden: 40%

Trudeau: 40%

Sánchez: 36%

Scholz: 32%

Sunak: 30%

Macron: 29%

Yoon: 23%

Kishida: 21%

*Updated 01/31/23https://t.co/Z31xNcDhTg pic.twitter.com/rxahbUCB0x — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 2, 2023

According to Morning Consult, the global leader and country trajectory data are based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between +/- 1-4%. In every country, except the US, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000. Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region, and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources.