PM Modi Leaves For France After Concluding His Recent Trip To Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for France after concluding his "productive" visit to Denmark during which he held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Nordic countries and attended the second India-Nordic summit.

"After a productive Denmark visit, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Paris," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

"Strengthened bilateral ties with Denmark. Enhanced collaborations with the Nordic countries and the region. PM @narendramodi's visit to Copenhagen concludes. PM Modi now leaves for Paris to hold talks with the French President @EmmanuelMacron," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday from Berlin on the second leg of his visit to three European nations, held “productive talks” with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday and also attended a business summit to discuss economic linkages.

He also addressed the Indian community and interacted with Denmark’s Royal Family. Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday attended the second India-Nordic summit that primarily focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy and the evolving global security scenario.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland during which he discussed with them ways to further deepen bilateral ties and also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

"My Denmark visit has been excellently productive. The programmes covered different spheres ranging from diplomatic meetings, boosting cultural and commercial linkages and engagement with the Indian community. I thank PM Frederiksen, the Government and people of Denmark," Modi tweeted after wrapping up his Denmark trip.

"The India-Nordic Summit gave a great platform to discuss ways to boost ties with the Nordic nations. The bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders were also productive. I look forward to working with them in various sectors aimed at furthering prosperity," Modi tweeted.

During a short halt at Paris while en route to India, Modi will meet Emmanuel Macron. He will be the first world leader to have a face-to-face meeting with Macron following the French President’s re-election in April.

“Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected. I look forward to continuing working together to deepen the India-French Strategic Partnership," Modi had tweeted.

In a statement before leaving for Europe, Modi said: "President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in person but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership." "President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other," he had said.

