PM Modi-led Centre Creates Ministry Of Co-operation Ahead Of Union Cabinet Expansion

Ahead of the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle, the PM Modi-led Union Government has formed a Ministry of Co-operation which will help the government achieve its vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’. As per sources, the Ministry of Co-operation will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country and will help deepen co-operatives as a true people-based movement.

Centre forms Ministry of Co-operation ahead of Cabinet rejig

Sources informed Republic TV that the Ministry of Co-operation will work to streamline processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS). The newly-formed Ministry will focus on reducing the mismanagement of co-operatives in the country and will cater to reforms related to rural and semi-urban regions, sources added.

Union Cabinet rejig to take place on July 7

Earlier on Tuesday, sources informed that the Union Cabinet expansion will take place on Wednesday at 6 pm. Sources told Republic TV that PM Modi will give special attention to inducting young people into the Union Cabinet while the focus on inducting those who are PhD holders, MBAs, Post Graduates in different streams. Those having administrative experience in the states and seniors who have experience in governance will be given preference over others.

Sources have also stated that record representation will be given to Dalits and OBC community while the focus will also be on the upliftment of the backward classes. According to sources, the cabinet expansion is being looked at as a balancing act to bridge the gap between New Delhi and the rest of the country.

This development assumes significance as the expansion of the Union Cabinet may well bring down the average age of the Union Cabinet with the induction of young political leaders. According to sources, legislators from the less represented regions will be given space in the cabinet to bridge the gap between the less represented regions of the country and New Delhi.

Here are the Ministerial probables:

1. Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)- Former Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs (2014-2016), ex-Assam CM and MLA

2. Sushil Modi (BJP)- Former Bihar Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP

3. Narayan Rane (BJP)- Former Maharashtra CM and Rajya Sabha MP

4. Heena Gavit (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Nandurbar

5. Pritam Munde (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Beed

6. Zafar Islam (BJP)- BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP

7. Anupriya Patel [Apna Dal(S)]- Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur

8. Locket Chatterjee (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly

9. Dilip Ghosh (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur

10. Shantanu Thakur (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon

11. Tirath Singh Rawat (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal

12. Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur

13. Shiv Pratap Shukla (BJP)- Former Union MoS and Rajya Sabha MP

14. Sunita Duggal (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Sirsa

15. RCP Singh [JD(U)]- Rajya Sabha MP

16. Lalan Singh [JD(U)]- Lok Sabha MP from Munger

17. Rahul Kaswan (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Churu

18. Ashwini Vaishnav (BJP)- Rajya Sabha MP

19. Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi

20. Manoj Tiwari (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi

21. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh

22. Vinod Sonkar (BJP)- Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi