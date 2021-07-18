PM Modi Likely To Give Presentation To Floor Leaders Of Both Houses On COVID Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a presentation on the COVID-19 situation on 20 July to MPs and floor leaders of both the Houses of the Parliament. A source told ANI that timings for the same would be fixed on further discussion with the leaders of all parties.

Monsoon Parliament Session to commence tomorrow

As the monsoon session kicks off, the government is slated to bring in 29 bills and two financial bills during the Monsoon session. As per the Lok Sabha secretariat, the Centre has listed a total number of 31 business bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session. These include 3 Bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new Bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda.

PM Modi held an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament. The all-party meeting was the first step, to begin with the Monsoon session of the Parliament every year, which takes place to ensure its undisturbed functioning. A series of legislations is also there for the Monsoon session, which will conclude on August 23. PM Modi said that the government will hold discussions on any subject if raised according to parliamentary rules and procedures. On Sunday, more than 40 leaders from 33 different parties attended the meeting. The prominent leaders who attended the meeting were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva

Opposition object's PM's address to MP

Opposition parties on Sunday objected to the government's offer for a joint address to all MPs by the prime minister on Covid at the Parliament annexe, saying this will be "highly irregular" at a time when Parliament will be in session and it aims to "bypass" norms. Leaders, including from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), also said that when the Covid pandemic and issues related to it can be discussed on the floor of the House, what was the need to go "outside".

Opposition parties made it clear that the government must allow proper discussion and review of the bills before they are passed. On day one of the session, the prime minister will introduce the newly inducted ministers to both the Houses. It is the convention that after the formation of a new government or an expansion or reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers. There was a major rejig in the Union Council of Ministers recently. While several new faces were inducted, some ministers were elevated to the Cabinet rank and portfolios of some others were changed. Some new members who recently entered Lok Sabha following bypolls would also take oath as members of the lower house on Monday.

