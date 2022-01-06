PM Modi Likely To Interact With CMs To Discuss Current COVID Situation On January 7

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a high-level meeting with chief ministers of all states virtually, on Friday, January 7, to discuss the pandemic situation. This comes after the Centre urged nine states and Union territories to ramp up COVID testing to ensure that infected people do not spread the coronavirus to others.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also confirmed that she will be attending the virtual meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday to discuss the matter. Notably, West Bengal recorded over 14,000 fresh cases in 24 hours on January 5.

COVID situation in India

In the last 24 hours, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases. The active caseload in India currently stands at 2,85,401. A total of 19,206 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours which has increased the total recoveries figure to 3,43,41,009. Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally rose to 2,630 in the latest update as per the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to report the highest number of Omicron cases with 797 and 465 infections respectively, followed by Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Manipur, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, reported one Omicron case each.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 6.43% while the weekly positivity rate was 3.47%. A total of 68.53 crore total tests have been conducted so far. The recovery rate is currently at 97.81%. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, at 0.81%.

Omicron responsible for 65% COVID cases in Delhi

Sixty-five per cent of COVID samples in Delhi, whose genome sequencing reports came out between January 1 and 3, were found to have the Omicron variant as against 28% from December 1 to 31, official data showed. Of the 72 samples, whose reports arrived in the first three days of this year, 47 were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, while Delta and its sublineages were found in 20 samples.

Only 7% had other variants. Delhi on Thursday reported over 15,000 cases of COVID in 24 hours, the highest since May 8. The national capital's daily cases jumped a whopping 41.5% in a day as 15,097 infections were detected.