PM Modi Likely To Visit LoC For Diwali Celebrations With Army Jawans: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely celebrate Diwali with Indian Army soldiers deployed on the Line of Control (LoC), thereby keeping the tradition alive. According to Republic sources, the Prime Minister is expected to visit the Western border and celebrate Diwali in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, PM Modi had visited the border areas in Rajasthan for Diwali celebrations with soldiers. In addition, the Prime Minister will also likely review the Indian Army's preparedness on the border. During his visit to Longewala in Jaisalmer last year, PM Modi hailed the jawans and said that the country is proud of the strength and bravery of the soldiers.

BSF Officers celebrate Diwali with locals at International Border

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) officers celebrated Diwali with locals in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. Speaking to ANI, Constable Randeep Singh stated that BSF soldiers were celebrating Diwali around the border region because of the affection of this country. He further remarked that people there were like his family. Another officer said that the BSF will be celebrating Diwali with school children, civil servants, and public leaders.

“Diwali is a festival of happiness. We do our duty here 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year and we celebrate our festivals here. We are committed to protecting our borders, our jawans are doing our duty well so that our countrymen can celebrate their festivals,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF, Surjeet Singh

The soldiers were also seen dancing and cheering with the locals. In addition, they also lit candles and burst firecrackers. As part of the festivities, a cultural event was also conducted. The locals also hailed the Border Security Force soldiers for keeping the borders secure at any point of time, during the year.