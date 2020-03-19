WATCH: PM Modi Advises 'resolve And Restraint' In His Address To The Nation On Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the outbreak of Coronavirus said that it is very essential that every Indian is "alert and aware." PM Modi said that whenever he has asked for something from the Indians, they have never disappointed him. He said that he has come to ask something from all the citizens.

'I need your upcoming weeks and time'

PM Modi said, "I need your upcoming weeks and time. Till now, the science has not been able to find a proper remedy for the Coronavirus pandemic and also a proper vaccine for its cure yet. In such a situation, it is quite natural that people start worrying increasingly. In the countries, where the menace of Coronavirus is more, a new fact has emerged that after the first few days, there has been a rise in infection."

He added, "The governnment of India is keeping a close vigil on the tract of the spread of coronavirus. There are some countries which took an immediate decision and contained the spread of the virus by isolating people. The citizens of these countries have played a huge part in this. The growing challenge which coronavirus poses is not normal for a developing country like India with a population of more than 130 crores."

'First- Resolve and Second- Restraint'

The Prime Minister said that it will be wrong to assume that the disease will not have any impact on India. He said that two things are important to fight this pandemic. 'First - Resolve and Second- Restraint, today, our 130 crore citizen have to show resolve and determination to fight this pandemic as a citizen by performing duties and following the directions of the Central and the state government."

COVID-19 which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected more than 2,00,000 people and killed more than 8000 across the world. Of these, China has over 80,800 positive cases while Italy's tally stands over 27, 900. Meanwhile, India has reported four deaths and 173 cases so far.

