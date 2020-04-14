PM Modi Gets 'goosebumps' Wondering What Would Have Happened But For India's Covid Steps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic would remain in force till May 3. During his address to the nation, PM Modi compared the situation of other countries to India and said that India reacted swiftly and took quick decisions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing the nation PM Modi said, "India did not wait for the problem to escalate, rather, as soon as the problem appeared, we tried to stop it by taking swift decisions. I can't imagine what the situation would have been if such quick decisions were not taken. We are well aware of the situation because of the coronavirus pandemic in the world. Even as the entire world is facing the fury of coronavirus, we in India have acted in time."

"When there was not even a single COVID-19 case in India, we had started screening those coming from abroad. Even before COVID-19 cases touched 100, India made it compulsory for foreign returnees to remain in 14 days isolation. When we had about 550 cases, we took the big step of imposing a 21-day nationwide lockdown. All through this turmoil, we have acted in time and taken steps before issues become big. If we look at other very developed countries and the COVID-19 turmoil they are facing, we are comfortably placed in relative terms. In those countries, thousands of people have sadly died," he said.

'It is the best approach'

Further, speaking about the effect of lockdown on the economy PM Modi said, "What would have happened if India had not adopted a holistic and integrated approach? The very thought gives me goosebumps. The approach we have adopted, I am certain, is the best approach."

"Social distancing and lockdown have gone a long distance in containing the spread. True, we have had to pay a huge price economically, but that price is little to pay when compared with the value of so many lives. It is but natural that the world is looking to India in view of the way we have tackled the crisis with limited resources. In spite of all these, the way coronavirus is spreading across the world, government and authorities are on their toes globally," PM added.

