"One Has Statue Of Liberty, Other, Statue Of Unity...": PM Modi Lists What India-US Share

After welcoming United States President Donald Trump, First lady Melania Trump and the rest of the Trump family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium emphasized the shared values between both the countries. He said that in his last visit to the US, he has witnessed a rise in this trust between the nation.

The PM said: "We have a rick diversity, and there is unity in diversity. And this unity has a vibrancy - this becomes a pillar in building a strong relationship between both the nations. One is Land of the Free, and the other considers the entire world as one big family. One is proud of the Statue of Liberty, other has is proud of the tallest statue - Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity. The shared spirit of enterprise and innovation shared opportunities and challenges, I am happy that under President Trump Indo-US ties has deepened."

#LIVE on #NamasteTrump | There is so much that we share - in terms of values and ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, hopes and aspirations: PM Modi at 'Namaste Trump'. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/euEpdbKXk6 — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2020

Welcoming the United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has said that it is an honour for the country to host them. Emphasizing on the US-India relation, and welcoming the Trump family, PM Modi said:

"This is the new chapter in the ties between India and America. This relation will bring progress and prosperity to the people of India. Friends President Trump thinks big and he has done everything to fulfill the American dream. We welcome the entire Trump family."

The arrival of POTUS, FLOTUS, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner gives the Indo-US ties a familial touch and adds warmth to it: PM Modi #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/0yFUKbHQqx — BJP (@BJP4India) February 24, 2020

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will set off to Agra. First, the couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. Trump along with First lady Melania will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India. Trump is said to visit the US embassy, there will be meetings with top businessmen at the CEO roundtable and multiple delegation-level talks. Trump is accompanied by a 12 member delegation and multiple trade deals are expected to be signed on 25 February. Trump is also scheduled to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the state dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

