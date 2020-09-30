Babri Verdict: PM Modi, LK Advani To Attend Somnath Trust Meeting At 6 Pm

Hours after the Special CBI Court in Lucknow announced its verdict on the Babri demolition case, the Somnath Trust is set to hold a meeting at 6 pm on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP leader LK Advani will be present at the meeting which will be held via video-conferencing. Earlier in the day, all 32 accused, including party veteran Advani were acquitted by the CBI court in the Babri demolition case, after no conclusive evidence was found proving a 'planned conspiracy' to take down the structure.

Video evidence could tamper; no strong evidence: CBI

Republic Media Network has learnt that the CBI Court in its verdict announced that there was no 'strong evidence' against the 32 accused in the Babri demolition case. The court also observed that a sufficient case was not made by the prosecution regarding a 'larger conspiracy' by the accused to bring down the structure. Additionally, the court also observed that several of the videos presented were in the form of media reports and seemed to have been tampered with. The Court also noted that there were several videos that showed that the leaders were trying to push the crowd away from the Babri Masjid instead of inciting them to take it down.

CBI court acquits all 32 accused

Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused were exempted from personally appearing in court.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

