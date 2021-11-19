PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Others Pay Tribute To Rani Lakshmibai On Her Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other top leaders on Friday, November 19, paid tribute to India's iconic freedom fighter, the Queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai to commemorate her birth anniversary. PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "I bow to the valorous Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. She has a special place in the history of India. Her bravery will not be forgotten by generations. I look forward to being in Jhansi later today to attend programmes relating to boosting India’s defence sector."

I bow to the valorous Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. She has a special place in the history of India. Her bravery will not be forgotten by generations. I look forward to being in Jhansi later today to attend programmes relating to boosting India’s defence sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

LS Speaker Om Birla wrote on Koo, "Hundreds of salutes on the birth anniversary of Veerangana Rani Laxmibai, a symbol of female power. Whenever there is talk of the revolution of 1857, the courage, valor and valor of Rani Lakshmi will be remembered with great respect. She will always be an inspiration for the countrymen, especially the youth and women."

BJP leader Giriraj Singh wrote on Koo, "Tributes to the indelible pride of India's bravery, on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai, the heroine of Jhansi."

"My humble tribute to Lakshmibai ji Rani of Jhansi, the Maharani consort of the Maratha princely state of Jhansi from 1843 to 1853 as the wife of Maharaja Gangadhar Rao on her birth anniversary today. She was one of the leading figure of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj for Indian nationalists," wrote, Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs.

Union Minister Minister of Road Transport & Highways, "Tribute to the fighter Rani Laxmibai ji, an icon of unparalleled courage and bravery, on her birth anniversary."

Queen of Jhansi

Rani Lakshmibai, the Queen of Jhansi, was popularly known as the 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. She was named Manikarnika and was born into a Maratha Brahman household. Manu from Manikarnika was her nickname. Rani Lakshmibai was a prominent figure in the 1857 Rebellion, which began on May 10, 1857. She became an icon for the Indian liberation movement against the British Raj for the entire country. In Jhansi, Martyr's Day is observed on November 19, the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai, to commemorate the lives lost in the 1857 Rebellion.

Image: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage