MoS Chandrasekhar Raps Kapil Sibal For Remark On IT Rules; 'PM Made Internet Safe & Free'

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar lambasted Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal over his alleged statement on the government's decision of amending the existing IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules and announced the formation of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC).

Sibal alleged that the Centre is trying to 'capture media'. He added, “First, they captured the television networks, and now, they are going to capture social media platforms. It's the comprehensive capture of media. We're moving towards one code of conduct, one political party, one system of governance, and no answerability to anyone. Safe for the government and unsafe for others, that's what the policy of this government has always been. The only platform left for ordinary citizens was social media; when defamatory statements are made... people will be prosecuted,” the former IT Minister claimed.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar hits back at Kapil Sibal over amended IT rules

Responding to Sibal's remark, the Union Minister of State claimed that during the UPA regime, Congress wanted to control the internet with help of China whereas PM Modi made it free for people. "During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Congress wanted to control the internet with help of China whereas, PM Modi is the one who shot down this proposal and made internet free and open. Congress even opposed privacy policy on internet."

Taking a jibe at Kapil Sibal, MoS Chandrasekhar added, "Sibal is the same man who is well-known for his 'zero' loss theory on the 2G scam."

Defending the amended IT rules, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the amended IT Rules are continuing in progression with the IT Rules that were notified in May 2021 last year. After months of public consultation, we have bought these amended IT Rules which address both the accountability and gaps.

He also explained the importance of GAC. “The GAC will address the current gaps and accountability between the users and the platforms. A lot of platforms have appointed Grievance officers, but the functioning of those officers has been less than perfect. Therefore, the GAC will give an opportunity to citizens who are dissatisfied with the grievance addressal process to go above and appeal to the committee so that their grievance can be addressed,” he added.

Centre amends IT Rules

The central government on October 28 amended IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules and made it mandatory for intermediaries like Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Facebook, and other social media platforms to comply with the Constitution of India and the sovereign laws of the country.

The government also notified rules under which it will set up appellate committees to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms. According to the gazette notification issued by the IT Ministry, the three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months.

Image: ANI, PTI