PM Modi Makes 4 Requests To Citizens As ‘Tika Utsav’ For Mass COVID Vaccination Kicks Off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on April 11 to mark the beginning of 'Tika Utsav', or vaccination festival, which aims to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against Coronavirus. Along with his message, the Prime Minister also posted four requests and urged the countrymen to abide by them.

"Today, we are starting the Tika Utsav across the country. In this round of fight against corona, I have four requests..." PM Modi tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

'Each one...'

In the link to a release shared by PM Modi, four requests were listed: Each One- Vaccinate One, Each One- Treat One, Each One- Save One, and creation of micro-containment zones.

Explaining what each request entails, PM Modi said, 'Each One- Vaccinate One' means that those who are unable to obtain vaccinations on their own, such as the illiterate and elderly, should be supported.

Second is 'Each One- Treat One' is about helping people who do not have the means or do not know about the facilities available for vaccination. Under 'Each One- Save One', emphasis should be given on wearing masks to help saves the lives of the people.

In his fourth request, PM Modi said that society and individuals should take the lead in establishing "micro containment zones." In case of even a single positive case, family members and community members can establish a "micro containment zone", which, he opines is an important part of the battle against COVID-19 in a densely populated country like India.

'Dawai bhi, kadai bhi': PM Modi

The Prime Minister also stressed on the importance of testing and awareness. He requested that anyone who is eligible should get vaccinated. He noted that this should be the primary focus of both society and government. He also stated emphatically that "we would strive for zero vaccine waste" since maximising the use of vaccine capability is one way to increase capacity.

The official release read, "The Prime Minister said our success will be determined by awareness about ‘micro containment zones’, by not moving out of our homes unnecessarily, vaccination of all eligible persons and how we follow covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and other protocols."

Modi requested that people should set personal, social, and administrative goals for the four days of the ‘Tika Utsav' and work hard to achieve them. With increased awareness and responsible conduct, "we will be able to contain COVID-19 once again." He concluded with his mantra for 2021 -- "Medicine as well as strict adherence to protocols" (Dawai bhi, kadai bhi).

Picture Credit: PTI