PM Modi Makes Big Push For 'Hindu Aastha' From Uttarakhand; Slams 'gulaami Mindset'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village of Chamoli district after offering prayers at both Kedarnath and Badrinath temples. Beginning his mega public address, the Prime Minister said, "Today, I feel happy and immensely blessed after worshipping Baba Kedar and Badri Vishal Ji. Mana village is known to be the last village of India but I consider every village that is located on the border is the first village of our country. All who dwell on the border are protectors of India," he added.

He further stated that in the 21st century, there are two major pillars which are beneficial for the formation of a Developed India:-

Be proud of your heritage

Take all possible efforts for the development

PM Modi informed that he inspected the progress of the developmental works and spoke to the engineers who have been working tirelessly on the projects. "This area is very complicated and working condition is not easy. I wish for their safety. When I spoke to the workers and engineers they told me this isn't labour work, but it's about serving the Lord,' says PM Modi.

PM Modi's big push for Hindu Aastha; slams Gulaami Mindset

From Badrinath, PM Modi highlighted the 'Gulaami' (slavery) mindset stating that 'for a long time there was enmity to our belief'. "This year on the completion of 75 years of the country's independence, I made a clarion call from the ramparts of the Red Fort. A call for complete freedom from Gulaami (slavery) mentality. After so many years of independence, I was forced to say this because our country was so gripped by the slavery mentality that to some people, the development works felt like a crime".

Prime Minister Modi slammed the previous government and stated, "They used to weigh the progress of work with the scale of slavery and this is why for the longest period in terms of the development of our religious places, there was a feeling of hatred. In foreign countries, people keep praising the traditional places related to their culture, but in India, this kind of work was looked down upon. The only reason behind this was hatred for own's culture, disbelief in own's religious places, and hatred of heritage. We are very well aware of what happened to Somnath Temple and Ram Mandir after Independence. Our religious places were ignored and neglected, it was difficult for people to reach their places of worship".

"Behind this neglect, there was a sense of humiliation of millions of people's sentiments and selfishness of the previous governments, but these people did not understand the powers of our thousands of years-old cultures. The Gulaami mindset demolished everything innately Indian. Previous governments were pledged to Gulaami mindset. They never acknowledged the power of Hindu Aastha."

"These centres of faith are not just a framework but are like a life force for us. They are such powerhouses for us, who keep us alive even in the most difficult situations, said PM Modi.