Addressing a function in the national capital on the 553rd Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, PM Modi stressed the importance of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He highlighted that the Centre enacted this legislation to help persecuted Hindu and Sikh families affected by partition. While the PM has refrained from talking about the CAA since the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, his other BJP colleagues including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda have promised that the law will be implemented soon.

PM Modi remarked, "In memory of the sacrifices by the people of Punjab and the country during the partition, the country has started commemorating the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We have also tried to create a way to give citizenship to the Hindu and Sikh families affected by the Partition by bringing in the CAA. You must have seen that Gujarat granted citizenship to persecuted Sikh families abroad. This has given them confidence that India is the home for Sikhs living anywhere in the world."

On the eve of Guru Purab, addressing a programme in Delhi recalling Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. https://t.co/x4hCgNhVb4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2022

Incidentally, his remarks come a few days after the Centre invited applications for citizenship from Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians and Buddhists hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who are currently residing in the Mehsana and Anand districts. The Union government delegated its powers to grant citizenship to the collectors of the aforesaid districts. While the rules under the CAA are yet to be framed, the Ministry of Home Affairs invoked the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. To ameliorate the concerns of organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act.

After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared, with a majority of the members voting in favour of the Centre in December 2019. While the rules for the legislation were expected to be framed within a period of 6 months of the President's assent, this has not happened in the case of the CAA. Recently, the Centre was granted the 7th extension to frame the CAA rules from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.