PM Modi Makes Big 'Trishakti' Pitch - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar And Mobile For Financial Inclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of 'Trishakti' -- a combination of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile -- to articulate how the Centre has attempted financial inclusion across the nation. "We have opened 48 crore bank accounts in nine years. Out of which 25 crore account holders are from villages," he said.

He further said the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which aims to provide socially marginalised groups, such as weaker sections and low-income groups, with access to a variety of financial services, such as the availability of a basic savings bank account, access to need-based credit, remittances facilities, insurance, and pension, has been a great initiative in reducing corruption and utilising the money of the taxpayers to benefit the disadvantaged.

Attacking the tenure of the Congress, and taking a jibe for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s speech, the PM said, "The more you spread muck, the better our lotus will bloom. The opposition talks about the strong foundation they built during the 60 years of their tenure, but they never came up with permanent solutions to the issues the nation faced. They established a culture of merely celebrating trivial achievements like setting up a hand pump. The country was suffering, but their priorities had nothing to do with the ground reality. We are moving towards a permanent solution."

In a sharp retort, PM Modi underlined the attainment of ‘Jan Dhan Yojna" and emphasised the BJP’s strategy to seek permanent solutions.

Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. 1.70 cr Jan Dhan bank a/c have opened in Karnataka, over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. People are getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain: PM Modi

Meanwhile, Opposition members sought to disrupt PM Modi's address raising slogans over the Adani row and continuing to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation.