Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the country, and urged people not to panic. Moving on with his mantra 'Savdhaan rahe, Satark Rahe', PM Modi listed the number of steps being taken by the Government of India to meet the challenges to be put forth by the virus.

Pointing out that India's innovative spirit is increasing in the face of the new variant of COVID-19- Omicron, he said, "Today, we have 1.40 lakh Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds. 90 thousand beds dedicated for children. We have 3000 PSA oxygen plants working in the country. Four lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed."

PM Modi said that following COVID protocols is the biggest weapon against COVID-19, the second biggest being vaccination. "We have worked extensively on vaccination. Collective effort and conviction of countrymen have made India reach the pinnacles of vaccine doses. We ran the biggest and the most successful vaccination campaign, with almost 61 per cent of the population already vaccinated. States are known for tourism like Goa, Uttarakhand has 100 per cent of its population vaccinated.

Having said that, PM Modi also underlined that the administration of the first DNA vaccine, as well as the nasal vaccine, is to start in the country soon. 'India's fight against COVID has been backed by science since the beginning," he said.

Key announcements by PM Modi

PM Modi said that the Indian scientists were closely monitoring the COVID situation, and on the basis of their recommendation a few important decisions have been taken.

Vaccination for kids

"The country is kickstarting the vaccination drive for kids. From January 3, 2022, Monday, kids in the age group 15-18 will be vaccinated. This will strengthen the country fight against COVID. It will also reduce the concern of school-going students and their parents," PM Modi said.

Precaution vaccine for Healthcare and Frontline workers & also those above 60 years of age with comorbidities

PM Modi also announced that the administration of what he referred to as the precautionary vaccine is going to commence from January 10. Pointing out that the Healthcare and Frontline workers are playing a big role in the fight against COVID-19, he said, "They are still spending their time treating COVID patients. In view of this, we have decided that they should be the first ones to get the precaution vaccine."

"Also, those who are above 60 years and have comorbidities will be eligible for the precaution vaccine," PM Modi added.