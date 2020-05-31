Mann Ki Baat: From Atmanirbhar Package To Covid Battle To Locusts- PM Modi's Full Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation in the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. As India's Coronavirus tally reached 1,82,143, PM Modi said that while Shramik special trains have been initiated and flight services have resumed, he urged the citizens to follow social distancing norms and to wear mask. He also appealed to people to stay at home as much as possible.

He noted that a big part of economy has reopened, with railway and air traffic being resumed partially and set to be scaled up in the coming says. "You need to be extra careful now," he said.

Praising the 'innovation' in this time of the crisis, the Prime Minister said that shopkeepers and farmers have come up with ideas that ensure social distancing. He also hailed people's donation to the PM CARES and COVID fund. He said that the worst sufferers of the pandemic are the poor and the migrants, ensuring that the government is working to provide them jobs. The Prime Minister also termed the railway workers as frontline warriors amid COVID battle. PM Modi also reiterated his message on Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words. Everyone is working to help them, he said, and highlighted the railways' exercise to transport huge numbers of migrant workers to their home. The problem suffered by the poor during the crisis has been a reason for introspection and served lessons for future, he said, noting the it has underscored the pain of the country's eastern region which has lagged behind other regions in development. The pandemic has hit every corner of the world and India is also not untouched by it, he said as he spoke about the pain of the people. Modi noted how India has fared much better than many parts of the world in fighting the pandemic and also lauded innovative spirit and the sense of service shown by people in different parts of the country.



COVID-19 is very much there and we cannot be complacent.



Keep fighting.



Wear masks.



Wash hands.



Take all other precautions.



Every life is precious. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/fvKvVoNoF2 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 31, 2020

Emphasizing on the importance of Yoga, PM Modi said that the world leaders have been asking him about its benefits. He listed various types of Pranayam that helps in increasing the immunity.

"विश्व के अनेक नेताओं की जब बातचीत होती है, तो मैंने देखा, इन दिनों, उनकी, बहुत ज्यादा दिलचस्पी ‘योग’ और ‘आयुर्वेद’ के सम्बन्ध में होती है | कुछ नेताओं ने मुझसे पूछा कि कोरोना के इस काल में, ये, ‘योग’ और ‘आयुर्वेद’ कैसे मदद कर सकते हैं !"

- पीएम श्री @narendramodi.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/TWgqrNekJm — Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) May 31, 2020

PM Modi on conservation of water and bio-diversity

Work towards conserving every drop of water.

PM Modi on locust attack

Help will be given to all those affected by the locust attacks that have been taking place in the recent days.

64th edition of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation on the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on April 26. The Prime Minister had said that India has launched a people-centric fight against Coronavirus and reiterated the social distancing norms that are essential. He urged citizens to take all necessary precautionary measures even after the restrictions are eased.

