PM Modi Marks 1 Yr Of Janta Curfew, Thanks Corona Warriors On 75th 'Mann Ki Baat' Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' a day ahead of the country celebrating the festival of Holi. He thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly 'Mann ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes at the same time when India is looking forward to marking Amrut Mahotsav.

"It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called Mann Ki Baat. I want to thank all listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme. During this journey, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," PM Modi said. READ | Australia PM Scott Morrison wishes PM Modi and Hindu community 'happy and colourful Holi'

Tyaag & balidan

"In the struggle for freedom, our fighters underwent innumerable hardships since they considered a sacrifice for the sake of the country as their duty. May immortal saga of their sacrifice, tyaag and balidan continuously inspire us towards the path of duty," said Prime Minister.

About COVID-19

PM Modi said that last year, it was the month of March when for the first time the country heard the word ‘Janata Curfew’. "Janata curfew did set an unprecedented example of discipline and coming generations will certainly be proud of this one thing. By beating thalis (plate), clapping, lighting the lamp, people expressed their honour and respect for Corona warriors. You have no idea how much that touched the heart of the Corona warriors," he added.

It was in March last year that the nation heard about Janata Curfew.



Made in India Vaccine

"This time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for COVID-19 and by when would it be rolled out. Today, the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India," said PM Modi.

This time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for COVID-19 and by when would it be rolled out.



PM Modi speaks on Nari Shakti

PM Modi said that in today's time, the country’s daughters are making a distinct mark everywhere-- be it education, entrepreneurship, armed forces, science and technology. PM expressed his happiness as daughters are choosing sports as a preferred professional choice.

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of bee farming, strengthening tourism, Lighthouse Tourism, efforts to conserve nature, etc.

(Image Credits: NarendraModi)