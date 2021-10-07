PM Modi Marks 20 Years In Governance: Read About His Initiatives On Climate Change

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes his 20 years of service to the nation, let's take a ride back to his contribution towards climate changes and further meeting the energy requirements of India. PM Modi who started his journey as the Chief Minister of Gujarat took several initiatives during that time and later after taking over as the Prime Minister of India achieved success in that area.

Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat

In the year 2007, then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi impressed by a film based on climate change sent by then US Vice President Al Gore called a cabinet meeting and screened it with other ministers. Packed with several scientific facts, the video highlighted the catastrophic situation of the planet, especially concerning global warming.

Moved by the same, the PM Modi-led Gujarat government became the first in Asia to set up a climate change department in the state and thereafter the issue was included throughout several instances. Not only that, but he also asked his public enterprises to get involved and participate in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. After that, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, several companies in Gujarat took the initiative of emissions trading.

Modi also set several carbon emission targets and further aimed to increase solar and wind power production in the state. It was during that time when he also set up the Canal Top Solar Power Plant in Gujarat's Vadodara.

After working for an extensive scale in Gujarat, Modi came to Delhi with the motive of sharing the same idea with the other ministries including the Power and Coal, Renewable and Non-renewable energy, Transport and Petroleum, and others concerning the climate.

Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India

Finally in the year 2014, when Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India, the country's renewable energy was at a very low point and he thereby set a target of achieving 1,75,000 MW by 2022. As a part of PM Modi's ambition and target, India is now ready to surpass the target and reach the milestone of around 2,00,000 MW by 2022 including solar, hydro, and wind. Along with that, many other initiatives have also been taken under his leadership which will further see several establishments. One of these is the world's biggest solar park that is to be established in Gujarat's Kutch by the NTPC. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the park last year in December.

The park which will be spread over a large piece of the area will produce up to 32 GW of solar power. Along with that, the Modi government also aims to achieve the target of 450 GW of solar energy by 2030 which would constitute almost 50% of the country's total energy needs.

PM Modi's initiatives towards climate change also got International recognition and he got the International Solar Alliance along with the former president of France H.E. Francois Hollande at the 24th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the parties in Paris. Similarly, as a part of the Paris Agreement, PM Narendra Modi has also aimed to achieve its climate goals before the target and further switch over to energy-efficient mediums.

As a part of it, the Modi government has initiated several steps including switching over to LED bulbs, biogas plants, liquefied natural gas, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, affordable transportation initiatives followed by the conservation of India's forest cover.

Apart from these, the NITI Aayog was also given the task to implement fuel and vehicle policies to aid the government's strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while receiving his 2021 CERAWEEKA Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award Seth stated that, "India is well on track to achieve its Paris agreement targets well before the target date of 2030."

Image: PTI/Pixabay