PM Modi Marks Buddha Purnima, Praises Buddhist Community, Organisations For COVID-19 Fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address on the occasion of "Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima on Wednesday. In his address, the Prime Minister talked about the teachings of Lord Buddha that can help the citizens in today's time of COVID-19 crisis. PM Modi also talked about contributions made by Buddhist organizations and followers of Lord Buddha in the fight against COVID-19.

Praising the Buddhist community, PM Modi added that their contributions have been 'generous' for humanity.

"I have also learned about the generous contribution of equipment and materials made by the Buddhist organization and followers of Lord Buddha dharma from the world. The scale both in terms of population and geography of the task is huge and humanity has been humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support from fellow humans from directions in line with teachings of Lord Buddha," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While talking about the great teachings of Lord Buddha, the Prime Minister added that he dedicated his life to evolving human sufferings.

Teachings of Lord Buddha

Out of several high-wisdom teachings of Lord Buddha, PM Modi specifically talked about:

Bhavatu Sabba Mangalam which means blessings, compassion, and welfare of all

The mantra of Appo Deepo Bhava which translates to be a light unto yourself

Nathi Santi Paran Sukham meaning there is no higher bliss than peace

The Prime Minister mentioned the values of Lord Buddha and said that these appropriate words are highly important to understand in this time as India faces the challenge of COVID-19. He also continued that paths shown by Budha are absolutely relevant and important in today's time as they gave light to social justice. The Prime Minister also pointed out that Lord Budha was a reserver of billions in the entire universe and from him, we all need to draw light from time to time and take the path of compassion, universal responsibility, and welfare.

Climate change issue

While talking about COVID-19, PM Modi said that the citizens must not forget about the other emerging challenges and currently climate change is one such major problem.

"COVID-19 is certainly a major challenge we face, while we do everything possible to fight it e must not lose sight of other challenges humanity faces. One of the biggest challenges of climate change is due to reckless lifestyle of the presence which threatens future generations. Weather patterns are changing, glaciers are melting, rivers and forests are in danger and we cannot let out planet remain molded," cautioned PM Modi.

He also hailed India for being one of the 'few large economies' to be on time to complete the Paris Act targets. Lord Buddha also emphasized a way of life where respect for our mother nature is paramount, added PM Modi. The Prime Minister pointed out that working on climate is 'not about words but actions.'

"Forces whose life depends on spreading hate"

While marking Lord Buddha's simple and peaceful life lessons, PM Modi asserted that today there are still few forces whose life depends on spreading hate and terror. He further urged citizens to come together in fight with these forces who spreads mindless violence.

Prime Minister concluded his speech by quoting Mahatma Gandhi's words for Lord Buddha.

'Budha taught us to defy appearances and trust in the final trend of truth and love.'

Before ending his address, PM Modi urged citizens to renew commitments to the ideals of lord buddha and together pray to 'Triple Gem' to provide relief from testing times of the global covid-19 pandemic.