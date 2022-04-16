PM Modi Meets BAPS Senior Saints; Hails Their Relief Work During COVID-19 & Ukraine Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior saints from Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami on April 16th, Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the relief work done and humanitarian efforts made by BAPS in the time of COVID-19 pandemic and during the Ukraine war. The Prime Minister has also discussed the forthcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji.

“Met senior BAPS Sadhus, Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari Swami. Appreciated BAPS relief work in the time of COVID-19 and during the Ukraine crisis. Discussed the upcoming birth centenary celebrations of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji and recalled his rich contribution to society,” the Prime Minister tweeted with a photograph.

The Prime Minister took great interest in the preparations for Pramukh Swami Maharaj's Shatabdi celebrations in Ahmedabad. He reminisced about many significant events with Pramukh Swami Maharaj that shaped his spiritual thoughts, and credited Pramukh Swami for his spiritual progress. The PM lauded the work being done for the upcoming BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

The hour-long meeting concluded with both Swamis and the PM jointly praying to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and Mahant Swami Maharaj for the welfare and well-being of Indians worldwide.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a Hindu socio-spiritual organisation having Vedic roots. It was established in the late 18th century by Bhagwan Swaminarayan (1781-1830) and established in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj (1865-1951). The BAPS, which was founded on the pillars of practical spirituality, reaches out to people all over the world to address spiritual, moral, and social concerns and issues.

Its power comes from the simplicity of its nature and purpose. BAPS aspires to make the world a better place by focussing on society, families, and individuals. Its global effort, which is carried out through a global network of over 3,850 centres, has won numerous national and international honours, as well as affiliation with the United Nations.

Today, a million or more Swaminarayan devotees start their days with puja and meditation, live upright, honest lives, and volunteer on a regular basis. Their five lifetime vows are: no alcohol, no addictions, no adultery, no meat, and no impurity of body and mind. BAPS' humanitarian services are built on the foundation of pure morals and spirituality.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi