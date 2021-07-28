PM Modi Meets Blinken, Welcomes Biden's Commitment To Strengthen India-US Partnership

Setting a tone of his India visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the national capital. PM Modi acknowledged the duo's conclave as a "strong commitment to strengthening the India-US" partnership.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Good to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good."