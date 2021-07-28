Last Updated:

PM Modi Meets Blinken, Welcomes Biden's Commitment To Strengthen India-US Partnership

"Good to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthen India-US Strategic Partnership," stated PM Modi

Written By
Srishti Jha
PM Modi

Image Credits: Twitter


Setting a tone of his India visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the national capital. PM Modi acknowledged the duo's conclave as a "strong commitment to strengthening the India-US" partnership.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Good to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good."

 

READ | Antony Blinken, Jaishankar hold talks on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific engagement & more
READ | Jaishankar thanks US for exceptional support during COVID-19, in meeting with Secy Blinken
READ | Antony Blinken meets Dalai Lama’s representative during India visit, sends signal to China
READ | Biden is 'determined' to develop 'strong and deep' bilateral ties with India: Blinken
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND