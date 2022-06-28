PM Modi Meets Counterparts From UK, Japan And Italy In Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his counterparts from the UK, Japan and Italy and exchanged views on a range of issues with them on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Monday. Prime Minister Modi also met President of Senegal Macky Sall, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and held “fruitful discussions” with Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Excellent meeting with @Bundeskanzler Scholz. Thanked him for the warm hospitality during the @G7 Summit. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like commerce and energy. We also had deliberations on furthering environmentally friendly growth for our planet. pic.twitter.com/5uprVt9ZML — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2022

Modi tweeted about his meetings with the world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. “Glad to interact with PM @BorisJohnson,” he said. “Wonderful interaction with Japan PM @kishida230 at the @G7 Summit,” Modi said.

“Happy to have met Italian PM Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit,” he said in a series of tweets. Modi is in Germany on a two-day visit beginning on Sunday for the G-7 Summit held at Schloss Elmau, the scenic venue of the summit in southern Germany. Modi is attending the G7 Summit following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners. From Germany, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation. Sheikh Khalifa passed away on May 13 after battling illness for the last several years.